Sleaford Snooker League: Leaders Reel Deal go 11 clear as title rivals falter

In week 10 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, Barge and Bottle Division One leaders, Reel Deal C, went 11 points clear with a powerful 5-0 win over Electra S who dropped back into the relegation zone.

Simon Biggin earned the week’s best win in frame four following a 33 break.

Scores: Keith Southern 59-41 Michael Scott; Craig Sentance 50-42 Simon Croft; Garry Sharpe 69-22 Chris Gallimore; Simon Biggin 78-23 Tony McCauley; Shaun Dudley 53-40 Doug Scott.

Fifth-placed Foundations recovered from 1-0 and 2-1 down to beat second-placed Electra B 3-2 away.

Scores: Paul Clark 70-21 Kevin Shaw; Chris Onley 43-69 Ian Eynon; Gavin Robson 56-16 Paul Stevens; Wayne Brankin 39-70 Nick McCauley; Lewis Choularton 34-73 John Jenkins.

After losing the opening frame, Upholsterers strengthened fourth place by winning the remaining four frames against third-placed Electra A.

Andy Copeland scored a 25 break in the 4-1 win.

Scores: Dave Woods 34-68 Joe Kerwin 68; Jason Partridge 50-31 Steve Caithness; Spike Rushby 71-19 John Wheeler; Andy Copeland 74-47 Stefan Lawrence; Graham Watson 64-24 Ken Choularton.

In the bottom-of-the-table clash, Wanderers fougt back form 2-0 down to level, but Legion A won the deciding fifth frame to climb out of the relegation zone.

Frame four saw an incredible 159 points scored.

Scores: David Brown 53-25 Alf Falconio; Paul Banks 52-24 John Butler; Tony Luck 32-58 Neil Price; Kevin Spry 72-87 Terry Wing; Colin Brown 60-13 Mike Smithson.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Legion P twice took the lead at Desperados, before eventually winning 3-2.

Paul Harris earned best win of the week in frame two after scoring a 26 break, while frame four featured 110 points.

Scores: Liam Atkins 32-57 Dan Wilbraham; Paul Harris 74-28 Andy Bainbridge; Lisa Foreman 23-62 Calum Churcher; Nick Janaway 59-51 Jason Zealand; Steve Gyles 25-59

Martin Osbourne.

Reel B moved up to second place after defeating Heckington B 4-1 at home.

Scores: Shane Chapman 64-27 Nick Needham; Len Chapman 48-35 George Tomlinson; Owen Penton-Voak 39-55 Roy Jackson; Carl Dodd 34-21 Mark Wallington; Matt Clements 52-32 Philip Wootton.

Electra C won 3-2 at Solo B on Tour, but dropped to third spot.

Scores: James Scott 24-51 Brian Rudkin; Nick Kelly 42-41 D. Martin-Taylor; Alan James 23-44 Roy Bennett; Fred Ainsworth 21-50 Jack Thompson; Ryan Wright 61-35 John Sharman.

Unpottables went level on points with Polley E after a 3-2 win as Ray Black scored a 22 break in frame three.

Scores: Nino Vacca 25-52 Sid Hicks; David Gash 45-11 Ian Little; Ray Black 67-30 John Blow; Ben Kerrison 52-32 Mick Cawsey; Paddy Harland 23-52 Terry Atkinson.