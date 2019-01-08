Sleaford Snooker League leaders suffer rare defeat at Upholsterers

As the Sleaford and District Snooker League reached its halfway point of the 2018/19 season, all matches in the Barge and Bottle Division One finished 3-2.

A see-saw contest at the Reel Club, saw Division One leaders Reel Deal C fall behind to Upholsterers before taking a 2-1 lead.

Jason Marriott earned best win of the week and scored a 25 break in frame two, while Garry Sharpe topped that with a 28 break in frame three.

But Upholsterers then won frames four and five as Reel Deal C suffered only their second defeat of the campaign.

Spike Rushby narrowly overcame Keith Southern 50-47, and in the deciding final frame, the clash of the division’s top two players saw Andy Copeland defeat Simon Biggin 51-39.

Electra B in second place won their match at Legion A 3-2 to cut the gap to eight points while moving seven points clear of third-placed Electra A.

Scores: Kevin Spry 45-36 Pete Brankin; Tony Luck 46-56 Gavin Robson; Chris Creasey 35-48 Chris Onley; David Brown 39-50 Wayne Brankin; Colin Brown 74-32 Anthony Wood.

At the bottom of the table, both teams in the relegation zone won their matches.

Second-bottom Electra S were in a derby encounter with third-placed Electra A and made a great start as Michael Scott scored a 28 break in his 63-4 win against Joe Kerwin.

Frame two saw 121 points as Simon Croft outscored John Wheeler 66-55, but Electra A hit back to level the match at 2-2 as Steve Caithness beat Ray Greenslade 50-15, and Stefan Lawrence defeated Chris Gallimore 66-45.

The final frame saw Chris Lawrence clinch the match for Electra S with a 54-47 win versus Ken Choularton.

Bottom side Wanderers won 3-2 at Foundations, with Terry Wing winning a crucial frame four with a re-spotted black to secure the match.

* The Sleafordian Coaches Division Two leaders Legion P were without a fixture, allowing third-placed Electra C to cut the deficit to five points after winning 4-1 at Desperados 4-1.

Scores: Liam Atkins 23-52 Vic Rouse; Paul Harris 64-37 Brian Rudkin; Lisa Foreman 44-51 Roy Bennett; Dave Corder 50-59 David Martin-Taylor; Nick Janaway 17-39 Jack Thompson.

The remaining three fixtures all finished 3-2 and brought victories for sides in the bottom half of the table.

Second-placed Reel B dropped to third after a 3-2 defeat to visitors Solo B on Tour, who recovered from 2-0 down.

Scores: Owen Penton-Voak 38-20 Nick Kelly; Len Chapman 47-22 Alan James; Shane Chapman 35-49 James Scott; Carl Dodd 28-37 Ryan Wright; Fred Ainsworth walkover.

There was a final frame decider at lowly Heat is On where Unpottables emerged 3-2 victors.

A total of 116 points were scored in the opening frame, while David Gash earned best win of the week in frame three.

Scores: Lee Knight 75-41 Nino Vacca; Ashley Rooke 13-74 Ray Black; Jake Bradley 7-70 David Gash; Jack Moss 38-26 Ben Kerrison; Nick Hand 36-67 Paddy Harland.

The final fixture of the week witnessed Polley E pip visitors Heckington B 3-2.

Scores: Ian Little 49-40 Philip Wootton; Mick Cawsey 28-55 Nick Needham; John Blow 42-37 Mark Wallington; Sid Hicks 42-35 Maurice Barnatt; Terry Atkinson 27-49 George Tomlinson.