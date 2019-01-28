Sleaford Snooker League: Legion P and Reel Deal tighten grip at the top

In week 17 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, the Barge and Bottle Division One leaders Reel Deal C further stretched their advantage at the top.

They now lead by a commanding 11 points following a powerful 5-0 away win at Electra S.

Scores: Simon Croft 19-59 Keith Southern; Ray Greenslade 16-66 Garry Sharpe; Chris Gallimore 26-68 Craig Sentance; Doug Scott 23-62 Simon Biggin; Tony McCauley 44-51 Sean Dudley.

Second-placed Electra B continue to chase and won 4-1 at Foundations.

Scores: Paul Stephens 37-50 Paul Clark; Kevin Shaw 14-55 Gavin Robson; John Jenkins 53-61 Chris Onley; Ian Eynon 57-29 Lewis Choularton; Nick McCauley 10-50 Anthony Wood.

Top fixture of the week featured Electra A at home to Upholsterers, with both teams occupying third and fourth places and showing identical records.

After losing the opening frame, Upholsterers won the next three to clinch the match 3-2.

The result lifted them up to third outright, two points clear of Electra A, but trailing Electra B by nine points.

Scores: Ken Choularton 69-8 Dave Woods; Steve Caithness 17-60 Andy Copeland; Joe Kerwin 33-40 Graham Watson; Stefan Lawrence 40-55 Spike Rushby; Alf Palumbo 60-40

Jason Partridge.

The final match of the week involved the two sides at the bottom of the table and a good contest developed.

Kevin Spry’s 25 break in the opening frame helped Legion A take a 1-0 lead with a 65-43 win against Mark Dewhurst, but Wanderers levelled when Neil Price defeated Paul Banks 55-35.

Chris Creasey restored Legion A’s advantage in frame three, beating John Butler 49-35, but again Wanderers levelled with Terry Wing earning best win of the week by outscoring David Brown 71-8.

The final frame saw 120 points scored, including a 24 break for Alf Falconio, and 23 break for Colin Brown who won it 65-55 on the final black.

A 3-2 victory took Legion A out of the relegation zone, but only one point ahead of Electra S and Foundations.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Legion P maintained their eight-point cushion at the top of the table thanks to a 3-2 home win versus visitors Heckington B.

Scores: Andy Bainbridge 49-44 Nick Needham; Tom Collyer 21-56 George Tomlinson; Dan Wilbraham 53-20 Roy Jackson; Martin Osbourne 55-32 Mark Wallington; Jason Zealand 18-57 Philip Wootton.

Electra C, in second place, matched Legion P’s result with a 3-2 home win against Unpottables.

Frame three featured 109 points, while David Gash earned best win of the week in frame five.

Scores: Brian Rudkin 65-26 Ben Kerrison; Roy Bennett 13-64 Gary Nicholson; Jack Thompson 68-41 Nino Vacca; Vic Rouse 53-35 Paddy Harland; John Sharman 3-86 David Gash.

Third-placed Reel B managed to cut the deficit behind Electra C to five points after winning 4-1 at Heat is On in their derby clash.

Scores: Conor Doherty 34-61 Trevor Kenyon; Lee Knight 48-29 Len Chapman; Jake Bradley 17-54 Carl Dodd; Jack Moss 25-37 Matt Clements; Ashley Rooke 41-52 Mark Dodd.

The final encounter of the week saw Solo B on Tour achieve the best win of the week, a 5-0 whitewash at Polley E.

Scores; Ian Little 21-59 Nick Kelly; Sid Hicks 18-46 James Scott; John Blow 47-48 Fred Ainsworth; Mick Cawsey 28-44 Alan James; Terry Atkinson 12-51 Ryan Wright.