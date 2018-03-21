Sleaford Snooker League: Reel Deal close in on title

Sleaford and District Snooker League leaders Reel Deal C put one hand on the title following a 3-2 home victory over Legion A.

The result put them 13 points clear at the top of the Barge and Bottle Division One, with Jason Marriott earning the week’s best win in the opening frame thanks to breaks of 37 and 48.

Scores: Jason Marriott 85-1 Paul Banks; Garry Sharpe 55-26 Tony Luck; Craig Sentance 64-34 Chris Creasey; Carl Marriott 46-58 David Brown; Simon Biggin

21-59 Colin Brown.

Top fixture occurred in the derby match at the Electra Club between the B and G teams.

A one-sided contest saw third-placed Electra B threaten Electra G’s runners-up spot with a 5-0 whitewash, cutting the deficit to just a single point.

Scores: Paul Clark 68-31 D. Taylor; Gavin Robson 63-10 John Wheeler; Wayne Brankin 47-40 Steve Caithness; Pete Brankin 53-41 Ken Choularton; Anthony Wood 74-30 Stefan Lawrence.

The remaining fixtures were relegation battles, with the four bottom sides all involved.

A derby match at the Legion between second-bottom Legion P and fourth-bottom Upholsterers was decided in the final frame.

Upholsterers fought back twice to win 3-2 and move away from the relegation zone.

Scores: Andy Bainbridge 66-18 Dave Woods; Tom Collyer 36-63 Andy Copeland; Martin Osbourne 57-14 Jason Partridge; Jason Zealand 24-54 Paul Terry; Barrie Louth 26-54 Graham Watson.

A similar pattern developed at third-bottom Wanderers who entertained lowly Cardinals.

The visitors also trailed 1-0 and 2-1 before recovering to win the final two frames and secure the points which pulled them away from danger.

A top safety battle saw 109 points scored in frame three.

Scores: Alf Falconio 66-28 Rob Ward; Mark Dewhurst 30-50 Joe Kerwin; Neil Price 63-46 David Gash; Terry Wing 28-70 Spike Rushby; Mike Smithson 19-70 Mick Wells.

* Sleafordian Coaches Division Two leaders Foundations were pegged back as third-placed Reel B recovered from 2-0 down to level.

But Foundations won the deciding fifth frame.

Scores: Kevin Shaw 40-38 Matt Clements; Rick Ansell 58-41 Shane Chapman; John Jenkins 33-47 Carl Dodd; Paul Stevens 16-41 Owen Penton-Voak; Ian Eynon 68-30 Mark Dodd.

A derby match at the Solo Club saw Solo B twice level against second-placed Soloists.

But the promotion chasers won the final frame to remain just a point behind Foundations.

Scores: Michael Smith 71-39 Marcus Hrubesch; Chris Lawrence 44-52 James Scott; Michael Scott 47-32 Ryan Wright; Steve Lunney 33-59 Nick Kelly; Doug Scott 51-14 Fred Ainsworth.

Fourth-placed Reel E Good maintained their winning form, defeating Reel Stars 4-1 in their derby clash.

Matthew Spry earned the week’s best win in the opening frame.

Scores: Kev Kopp 28-70 Matthew Spry; Nick Janaway 45-23 James Bond; Shane Chapman 54-12 Billy Benson; Dave Dawson 42-22 Nick Hand; Jack Moss 50-48 Steve Gyles.

Heckington B moved up a place to sixth after a 5-0 whitewash win at Easy Five.

Scores: Jake Bradley 22-39 Eddie Cullen; Lewis Bates 39-63 Philip Wootton; Ashley Rooke 36-50 Mark Wallington; Neil Tubb 3-56 Nick Needham; Maurice Barnatt walkover.

And Polley E went level on points with Electra D after winning 5-0 at Electra D.

Scores: Roy Bennett 47-48 Ian Little; Jack Thompson 46-58 Sid Hick; Trevor Simpson 32-57 Jason Nicholls; Brian Rudkin 21-46 Paul Harris; John Sharman 20-54 Terry Atkinson.