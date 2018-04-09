Sleaford Snooker League: Reel Deal crowned champions

Reel Deal C were crowned Barge and Bottle Division One champions after a 3-2 win at Upholsterers in week 25 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League.

Scores: Dave Woods 49-60 Jason Marriott; Andy Copeland 67-43 Craig Sentance; Jason Partridge 17-54 Keith Southern; Paul Terry 35-47 Carl Marriott; Graham Watson 51-23 S. Dudley.

Electra G moved back up to second place after defeating visitors Wanderers 4-1.

Scores: Ken Choularton 48-22 Alf Falconio; Alf Palumbo 55-10 John Butler; Steve Caithness 51-57 Neil Price; John Wheeler 70-24 Terry Wing; Stefan Lawrence 73-44 Mark Dewhurst.

Spanners, in fourth, narrowed the gap to third-placed Electra B to four points following a 3-2 home triumph over Legion P.

Scores: Myles Deleuse 55-49 Andy Bainbridge; Mark Ferguson 52-15 Tom Collyer; Chris Onley 27-57 Jason Louth; Daz Hubbard 30-52 Calum Churcher; Mark Gee 73-49 Simon Woods.

The final fixture saw Cardinals overcome visitors Legion A 3-2 after a deciding final frame.

Scores: Rob Ward 26-39 Kevin Spry; Joe Kerwin 43-17 Chris Creasey; Spike Rushby 54-10 Paul Banks; Mick Wells 36-44 David Brown; David Gash 51-43 Colin Brown.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, the destiny of the league and promotion remains far from decided.

Top fixture of the week featured leaders Soloists at second-placed Foundations.

A very good opening frame for Foundations saw Paul Stevens defeat Division Two’s top winner Michael Scott 48-9, but Michael Smith levelled for the leaders with a 55-43 win over Kevin Shaw.

Foundations restored their one-frame lead when Nick McCauley outscored Chris Lawrence 51-35, and John Jenkins won the match for Foundations with a 51-40 victory against Tony McCauley.

Soloists won a consolation second frame of the night as Doug Scott beat Rick Ansell 60-27.

The result left the two teams with 100 points and identical records with two matches left to play.

Reel B, in third, continued their persistent chase and now trail by four points after beating visitors Electra D 4-1.

Scores: Carl Dodd 26-57 Roy Bennett; Len Chapman 53-39 Chris Gallimore; Mark Dodd 64-52 Trevor Simpson; Owen Penton-Voak 50-16 Brian Rudkin; Matt Clements 49-22 John Sharman.

Reel E Good won their encounter at Polley E, but can no longer mathematically achieve promotion.

Scores: Ian Little 50-61 Nick Janaway; Paul Harris 43-51 Shane Chapman; Jason Nicholls 49-20 Kev Kopp; Sid Hick 28-54 Dave Dawson; Terry Atkinson 48-50 Jack Moss.

Solo B strengthened fifth place with a 3-2 final-frame home win against Easy Five.

Scores: Marcus Hrubesch 54-50 Ashley Rooke; James Scott 45-48 Conor Doherty; Alan James 47-22 Kaz Hamasaed; Nick Kelly 30-42 Jake Bradley; Fred Ainsworth 68-14 Lewis Bates.

And Heckington B climbed two places to sixth after a 4-1 away win at Reel Stars.

Scores: Logan Hazzard 50-12 Nick Needham; James Bond 16-45 Roy Jackson; Dave Corder 33-54 George Tomlinson; Nick Hand 28-55 Philip Wootton; Eddie Cullen walkover.