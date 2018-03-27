Sleaford Snooker League: Reel Deal go 15 points clear; Soloists move top of Div 2

Sleaford and District Snooker League Reel Deal C tightened their grip on the Barge and Bottle Division One title after movign 24 points clear.

Hostign second-placed Electra G, Jason Marriott put Reel Deal C ahead after beating John Wheeler 58-34, but Stefan Lawrence levelled with a 52-41 win over Craig Sentance. Garry Sharpe restored the lead with a tight 54-53 win over Steve Caithness and Carl Marriott clinched the match with a 66-29 victory over Chris Wright.

Simon Biggin then made it 4-1, outscoring Ken Choularton 57-26, leaving the title within sight.

Electra B moved up to second spot after recovering from 1-0 and 2-1 down to defeat Spanners 3-2.

Myles Deleuse earned the week’s best in the opening frame following a 25 break.

Scores: Paul Clark 16-97 Myles Deleuse; Lewis Choularton 51-45 Dan Gee; Gavin Robson 28-71 Chris Onley; Wayne Brankin 64-35 Mark Ferguson; Anthony

Wood 57-20 Mark Gee.

Kevin Spry put Legion A ahead in the derby against Upholsterers by defeating Paul Terry 50-38.

A 25 break put Paul Banks in control of frame two, but Adi Taylor stole a 55-48 win with a great 22 clearance to level the match.

Andy Copeland put Upholsterers 2-1 ahead with a 54-36 triumph over David Brown, but Chris Creasey levelled with a 65-25 win.

A 32 break for Graham Watson proved the difference in the decider as he beat Colin Brown 57-24 to clinch a 3-2 away win for Upholsterers who went eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Legion P started well in their relegation battle with Wanderers as Andy Bainbridge outscored Alf Falconio 69-22 before John Butler levelled with a 42-24 win against Calum Churcher.

Frame three saw 116 points scored and Martin Osbourne dominated on the colours for a 72-44 outcome against Neil Price to put Legion P 2-1 up.

Wanderers levelled a second time when Terry Wing beat Dan Wilbraham, and Mike Smithson won the match for Wanderers with a 61-31 defeat of Jason Zealand.

The win moved Wanderers three points clear of Legion P who are in the relegation zone.

Cardinals, who were without a fixture, were relegated.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Foundations dropped to second after losing 3-2 at Electra D.

A total of 136 points were scored in the second frame as Chris Gallklimore edged Ian Eynon 73-63.

Scores: Roy Bennett 47-27 Rick Ansell; Chris Gallimore 73-63 Ian Eynon; Derek Walsh 52-32 John Jenkins; Jack Thompson 49-50 Nick McCauley; John Sharman 26-47 Kevin Shaw.

The top fixture saw second-placed Soloists go top after a 4-1 home win versus fourth-placed Reel E Good.

Michael Scott earned the best win of the week in the opening frame after a 22 clearance, while Tony McCauley scored a 34 break in frame four.

Scores: Michael Scott 77-31 Kev Kopp; Michael Smith 60-25 Nick Janaway; Steve Lunney 48-57 Shane Chapman; Tony McCauley 70-36 Dave Dawson; Doug Scott 56-52 Jack Moss.

Third-placed Reel B continued to pursue a promotion place after a 5-0 derby home win against Reel Stars.

Scores: Owen Penton-Voak 59-13 Billy Benson; Mark Dodd 52-24 Mark Hanford; Len Chapman 60-30 Nick Hand; Carl Dodd 67-18 James Bond; Matt Clements 44-16 Steve Gyles.

Solo B fought back from 1-0 and 2-1 down at Heckington B to win the last two frames for a 3-2 win.

Scores; George Tomlinson 63-56 Dave Kelby; Mark Wallington 27-41 Alan James; Nick Needham 63-22 Nick Kelly; Roy Jackson 47-57 James Scott; Maurice Barnatt 31-51 Fred Ainsworth.

Polley E won their encounter at Easy Five 5-0 and climbed to sixth spot.

Scores; Jake Bradley 9-50 Sid Hick; Connor Doherty 40-61 Paul Harris; Neil Tubb 22-54 Jason Nicholls; Kaz Hamasaed 42-64 Ian Little; Ashley Rooke 25-50 Terry Atkinson.