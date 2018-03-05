Sleaford Snooker League: Reel Deal hold their nerve to go nine points clear

In week 21 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, Reel Deal C extended their lead at the top of Barge and Bottle Division One to nine points, with a final frame win at third-placed Spanners.

Carl Marriott made a 31 break in the third frame.

Scores: Steve Spencer 25-26 Craig Sentance 26; Chris Onley 88-20 Jason Marriott; Dan Gee 30-65 Carl Marriott; Guy Garrett 62-39 Keith Southern; Mark Gee 9-75 Simon Biggin.

Fourth-placed Electra B trail Spanners by only three points after beating Wanderers 3-2 at home, with Paul Clark scoring a 27 break in the opening frame.

Despite defeat, Wanderers move a point away from the relegation zone.

Scores: Paul Clark 56-8 Mark Dewhurst; Wayne Brankin 59-45 J. Matt 45; Gavin Robson 53-31 Neil Price; Lewis Choularton 41-54 Terry Wing; Anthony Wood 35-46 Mike Smithson.

Legion A continued to put distance between themselves and the drop zone following a 4-1 derby win at Legion P.

Scores: Dan Wilbraham 55-63 Kevin Spry; Calum Churcher 44-56 Colin Brown; Martin Osbourne 64-11 Paul Banks; Barrie Louth 7-57 Tony Luck; Tom Collyer 27-56 Chris Creasey.

The week’s final fixture saw Upholsterers also move away from the bottom two places after a 4-1 win at relegation-threatened Cardinals.

Scores: Arnie Aelberry 27-48 Dave Woods; David Gash 38-50 Andy Copeland; Joe Kerwin 60-37 Adi Taylor; Spike Rushby 34-54 Paul Terry; Rob Ward 15-64 Graham Watson.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, all of the top four teams won their matches for the second week running so there was no change at the top.

Leaders Foundations maintained their three-point lead following a 4-1 home win versus Easy Five.

Scores: Paul Stevens 55-7 Lewis Bates; Rick Ansell 41-31 Anthony Rooke; Frank Jenkins 54-7 Brandon Jackson; John Jenkins 45-27 Kaz Hamasaed; Kevin Shaw 49-56 Neil Tubb.

Second-placed Soloists defeated Heckington 4-1 at home with Michael Scott scoring breaks of 23 and 20 in the opening frame.

Soloists’ first three players all managed to score 58 points.

Scores: Michael Scott 58-13 Roy Jackson; Michael Smith 58-46 George Tomlinson; Chris Lawrence 58-38 Mark Wallington; Steve Lunney 8-46 Philip Wootton; Tony McCauley 40-? Eddie Cullen.

Reel B continued the chase in third with a 4-1 win in their encounter with Polley E.

Scores: Mark Dodd 48-41 Graham Parfitt; Len Chapman 40-36 Jason Nicholls; Carl Dodd 62-26 Paul Harris; Owen Penton-Voak 61-30 Ian Little; Matt Clements 27-44 Terry Atkinson.

Despite a 3-2 win at Electra D, Reel E Good fell slightly behind the top three by a single point.

Scores: Roy Bennett 34-47 Kev Kopp; Brian Rudkin 37-49 Liam Atkins; Chris Gallimore 52-50 Shane Chapman; Trevor Simpson 64-23 Dave Dawson; Jack Thompson 37-43 Jack Moss.

And Reel Stars extended their winning streak to trail Easy Five by just a single point after a good 4-1 home win against Solo B.

Matthew Spry scored a 24 break in the opening frame.

Scores: Matthew Spry 61-18 Dave Kelby; Dave Corder 54-38 James Scott; Steve Gyles 29-52 Marcus Hrubesch; James Bond 38-14 Nick Kelly; Nick Hand walkover.