Sleaford Snooker League: Reel Deal strengthen grip at the top

Reel Deal C extended their lead at the top of Barge and Bottle Division One to seven points after a derby victory in week eight of the Sleaford and District Snooker League season.

They beat bottom side Wanderers 4-1, with 123 points scored in the third frame.

Scores: Alf Falconio 49-56 Craig Sentance; John Butler 17-52 Keith Southern; Mike Smithson 41-83 Simon Biggin; Terry Wing 37-62 Stan Oliver; Mark Dewhurst 69-50 Sean Dudley.

Second-placed Electra A won the first three frames of their match to see off visitors Legion A.

Alf Palumbo scored this season’s new highest break, a run of 59 in the second frame, to earn best win of the week.

Legion A won the final two frames to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Scores: Joe Kerwin 72-37 Kevin Spry; Alf Palumbo 75-0 Paul Banks; Steve Caithness 65-23 Tony Luck; Stefan Lawrence 17-59 David Brown; Ken Choularton 28-63 Colin Brown.

Electra B remain in third, but level on points with Electra A, following a 4-1 away win in their derby clash at Electra S.

Scores: Mike Scott 33-50 Paul Clark; Chris Lawrence 48-51 Wayne Brankin; Doug Scott 52-20 Gavin Robson; Chris Gallimore 34-62 Lewis Choularton; Tony McCauley 26-59

Anthony Wood.

The week’s final fixture was yet another derby contest, this time at the Legion between Foundations and Upholsterers.

A good 4-1 away win put Upholsterers level on points with Foundations in mid-table.

Scores: Paul Stevens 41-56 Dave Woods; Rick Ansell 19-44 Adi Taylor; Ian Eynon 60-57 Graham Watson; Kevin Shaw 8-61 Andy Copeland; John Jenkins 43-60 Spike Rushby.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, second-placed Legion P took advantage of the fact leaders Heckington B were without a fixture and retook the lead after a 4-1 home win over Unpottables.

A total of 149 points were scored in the opening frame.

Scores: Dan Wilbraham 85-64 Nino Vacca; Andy Bainbridge 61-34 Ben Kerrison; Martin Osbourne 49-41 Paddy Harland; Jason Zealand 54-36 Ray Black;Tom Collyer 24-50 David Gash.

Fifth-placed Electra C powered their way up to third following a 5-0 at Polley E, the best win of the week.

Scores: Ian Little 10-48 Brian Rudkin; Mick Cawsey 14-51 Vic Minta; John Blow 13-46 D. Martin-Taylor; Sid Hicks 22-57 Roy Bennett; Terry Atkinson 31-47 Jack Thompson.

Top fixture of the week pitted third-placed Reel B against fourth-placed Desperados.

A see-saw pattern to the match developed, and after going 1-0 up, Reel B then fell 2-1 behind.

But they levelled and clinching the match, 3-2, in the deciding fifth frame.

Electra C’s big win, however, meant both Reel B and Desperadoes dropped a place.

Scores: Nick Janaway 13-60 Shane Chapman; Paul Harris 49-35 Len Chapman; Liam Atkins 55-32 Carl Dodd; Dave Corder 41-51 Owen Penton-Voak; Steve Gyles 23-54 Matt Clements.

The week’s final fixture saw Solo B On Tour improve their points tally significantly with a 4-1 away win at lowly Heat Is On, despite losing the opening frame.

A 27 break in frame three proved in vain for Jack Moss before Ryan Wright clinched the match with the best win of the week in frame four.

Scores: Conor Doherty 51-42 Marcus Hrubesch; Lee Knight 29-36 Nick Kelly; Jack Moss 38-73 James Scott; Corey Odam 27-66 Ryan Wright; Nick Hand 32-59 Fred Ainsworth.