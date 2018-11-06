Sleaford Snooker League: Reel Deal tighten grip on top spot

Reel Deal C tripled their lead at the top of Sleaford and District Snooker League following a perfect away victory at Legion A.

They now hold a six-point lead in the Barge and Bottle Division One after a 5-0 whitewash which featured a final frame yielding 124 points.

Scores: Kevin Spry 36-55 Garry Sharpe; Paul Banks 34-54 Craig Sentance; David Brown 20-71 Jason Marriott; Chris Creasey 11-55 Keith Southern; Colin Brown 58-66 Simon Biggin.

Second-placed Electra A lost ground with a final frame 3-2 defeat at Foundations, who climbed to fourth.

Steve Caithness earned the week’s best in the opening frame, while Electra A won a re-spotted black to level the match at 2-2.

Scores: John Jenkins 29-79 Steve Caithness; Kevin Shaw 55-29 Ken Choularton; Paul Stevens 41-35 John Wheeler; Rick Ansell 34-48 Joe Kerwin; Ian Eynon 46-35 Stuart Hopkins.

Electra B trail Electra A by just a point in third after halting an Upholsterers fightback, to win the deciding fifth frame.

Scores: Paul Clark 64-10 Graham Watson; Gavin Robson 55-34 Jason Partridge; Wayne Brankin 33-56 Paul Terry; Chris Onley 59-61 Andy Copeland; Anthony Wood 55-21 Adi Taylor.

The bottom-of-the-table clash basement side Wanderers halve the deficit behind Electra S to two points with a 3-2 away win.

Scores: Steve Lunney 31-68 Alf Falconio; Michael Smith 48-63 Terry Wing; Chris Gallimore 23-56 John Butler; Michael Scott 66-23 Neil Price; Doug Scott 48-18 Mark Dewhurst.

* Sleafordian Coaches Division Two leaders Heckington B were made to work hard for a 3-2 win at Solo B On Tour after twice trailing 1-0 and 2-1.

Scores: James Scott 45-17 Eddie Cullen; Alan James 15-55 Philip Wootton; Ryan Wright 71-17 Maurice Barnatt; Fred Ainsworth 29-58 George Tomlinson; Nick Kelly 10-56 Roy Jackson.

Second-placed Legion P went level on points with Heckington, with a game in hand, following the win of the week, 4-1 at Heat Is On.

The first frame was won after another respotted black.

Scores: Lee Knight 42-49 Dan Wilbraham; Conor Doherty 14-48 Andy Bainbridge; Jack Moss 66-34 Calum Churcher; Kaz Hamasaed 36-64 Martin Osbourne; Nick Hand 16-54 Jason Zealand.

The top fixture featured fourth-placed Electra C at Reel B in fifth.

Reel B twice levelled before winning the deciding fifth frame to move up to third.

Mark Dodd earned best win of the week in a frame featuring 113 points.

Scores: Carl Dodd 21-52 Roy Bennett; Shane Chapman 62-37 D. Martin-Taylor; Matt Clements 48-59 Jack Thompson; Mark Dodd 86-27 Brian Rudkin; Owen Penton-Voak 57-36 John Sharman.

The week’s final encounter saw Polley E win the final two frames to beat visitors Desperados 3-2, having lost their early lead.

Scores: Ian Little 55-42 Kev Kopp; Mick Cawsey 19-46 Neil Tubb; John Blow 30-67 Paul Harris; Sid Hicks 56-47 Steve Gyles; Terry Atkinson 43-30 James Bond.