Sleaford Snooker League: Reel Deel extend lead at top

In week 20 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, Reel Deal C, extended their lead at the top of Barge and Bottle Division One to five points after a 5-0 win at Cardinals.

Jason Marriott scored a 45 break in the opening frame against David Gash.

Scores: David Gash 19-61 Jason Marriott; Joe Kerwin 49-59 Craig Sentance; Spike Rushby 37-63 Carl Marriott; Rob Ward 14-55 Simon Biggin; Tim Yates 16-65 Keith Southern.

The week’s top fixture saw third-placed Spanners win a fifth-frame decider to defeat second-placed Electra G and narrow the gap to seven points. Myles Deleuse earned the week’s best win for a second consecutive time with a 42 break in the opening frame.

Scores: Alf Palumbo 7-67 Myles Deleuse; Stefan Lawrence 44-50 Mark Ferguson; John Wheeler 60-23 Chris Onley; Steve Caithness 51-21 Ian Laidler; Ken Choularton 36-43 Guy Garrett.

Electra B strengthened their fourth place with a 5-0 win Legion P.

Frame one saw 134 points scored, while Gavin Robson made a 30 break in frame three and Anthony Wood scored a 26 break.

Scores; Andy Bainbridge 62-72 Paul Clark; Dan Wilbraham 29-63 Wayne Brankin; Calum Churcher 21-57 Gavin Robson; Jason Zealand 24-49 Lewis Choularton; Martin Osbourne 34-79 Anthony Wood 79.

The final fixture featured two sides near the bottom of the table, Wanderers and Upholsterers.

Frame one was decided on a respotted black, and frame two endured a re-rack, before Andy Copeland made a 22 break.

Frame four was decided on the final black as Wanderers won 3-2 after nearly four-and-a-half hours of snooker.

Despite defeat, Upholsterers moved up a place to sixth, and only two points separate three of the teams near the bottom.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, all of the top four won.

Foundations had their lead at the top cut to three points, despite a final frame away win at Polley E.

Scores: Ian Little 18-49 Nick McCauley; Lisa Foreman 27-56 Kevin Shaw 56; Jason Nicholls 53-19 Rick Ansell; Paul Harris 53-30 Ian Eynon; Terry Atkinson 38-56 Paul Stevens 56.

A strong performance from Soloists, in second, brought a 5-0 home win versus Electra D.

Chris Lawrence earned the week’s best win, 74-17 against Brian Rudkin.

Scores: Doug Scott 65-23 John Sharman 23; Michael Smith 55-14 Roy Bennett; Chris Lawrence 74-17 Brian Rudkin; Michael Scott 57-32 Trevor Simpson 32; Tony McCauley 60-25 Jack Thompson.

After losing the opening frame, third-placed Reel B recovered to triumph 4-1 and keep up the pressure on the top two.

A total of 125 points were scored in the second frame between George Tomlinson and Matt Clements.

Scores: Mark Wallington 43-33 Trevor Kenyon; George Tomlinson 59-66 Matt Clements; Roy Jackson 30-43 Carl Dodd; Nick Needham 35-72 Owen Penton-Voak; Maurice Barnatt 34-76 Mark Dodd.

Despite losing the opening frame, fourth-placed Reel E Good opened up a nine-point gap between themselves and Solo B after beating them 4-1 at home. Scores: Nick Janaway 37-44 James Scott; Shane Chapman 65-46 Alan James; Kev Kopp 56-24 Nick Kelly; Dave Dawson 36-4 Ryan Wright; Jack Moss 39-11 Fred Ainsworth.

The final fixture was a derby clash between the two bottom sides, and Reel Stars produced their best performance this season to win their first match,

4-1, against Easy Five.

Scores: Matthew Spry 65-19 Jake Bradley; Stuart Calver 52-29 Neil Tubb; Steve Gyles 49-15 Lewis Bates; M. Howarth 29-43 Ashley Rooke; James Bond 44-25 Alex Sutherland.