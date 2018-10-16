Sleaford Snooker league: Top two locked together as Elcetra A win summit clash

Highlight of week five of the Sleaford and District Snooker League was the trip of second-placed Electra A to Division One leaders Reel Deal C.

Both sides came into the match unbeaten and it was Electra A who started well, winning the first three frames to clinch the match before Reel Deal C won the final two frames, to go level on points.

John Wheeler earned best win of the week in frame three.

Scores: Carl Marriott 22-60 Joe Kerwin; Craig Sentance 13-57 Steve Caithness; Sean Dudley 19-69 John Wheeler; Keith Southern 71-41 Stefan Lawrence; Simon Biggin 57-34 Ken Choularton.

Electra B put in a powerful performance to beat Wanderers 5-0 and go third, with Chris Onley scoring a 26 break in frame four.

Scores: Paul Clark 67-31 John Butler; Gavin Robson 64-22 Mark Dewhurst; Wayne Brankin 61-47 Mike Smithson; Chris Onley 70-29 Terry Wing; Anthony Wood 56-26 Neil Price.

A derby clash between Legion A and Foundations, saw the opening two frames shared, before Legion A pushed on to win the three remaining frames and go fourth.

Scores: Chris Creasey 51-23 Rick Ansell; Kevin Spry 21-56 Paul Stevens; Tony Luck 57-31 Ian Eynon; David Brown 46-20 Nick McCauley; Colin Brown 55-14 John Jenkins.

Also at the Legion, away team Electra S recovered from twice trailing to defeat Upholsterers 3-2 for their first win of the season to move out of the relegation zone.

Scores: Dave Woods 44-30 Michael Smith; Graham Watson 37-39 Michael Scott; Adi Taylor 50-3 Chris Lawrence; Andy Copeland 56-63 Chris Gallimore; Spike Rushby 42-48 Doug Scott.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, second-placed Legion P headed to leaders Heckington B.

Legion P’s Andy Bainbridge earned the week’s best win with a 61-9 win against Eddie Cullen before Dan Wilbraham and Tom Collyer clinched the match.

Mark Wallington pulled one back for Heckington before Calum Churcher sealed a 4-1 win as Legion P went four points clear at the top.

Electra C went third with a final frame 3-2 win at Unpottables, stopping their fightback.

Scores: Ray Black 20-66 D. Martin-Taylor; Nino Vacca 21-46 Jack Thompson; David Gash 65-40 Roy Bennett; Arnie Aelberry 50-34 Brian Rudkin; Paddy Harland 42-47 John Sharman.

After losing the opening frame against Heat Is On, Reel B won the rest in a 4-1 derby win.

Scores: Carl Dodd 27-53 Conor Doherty; Shane Chapman 67-22 Kaz Hamasaed; Len Chapman 37-14 Lee Knight; Mark Dodd 66-26 Jack Moss; Owen Penton-Voak 51-21 Nick Hand.

A see-saw contest finally saw Solo B on Tour beat Polley E 3-2 after a 115-point final frame, won by a single point.

Scores: Nick Kelly 53-36 Steve Hicks; Alan James 3-49 Ian Little; Fred Ainsworth 9-38 John Blow; James Scott 58-21 Mick Cawsey; Ryan Wright 57-58 Terry Atkinson.