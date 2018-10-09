Sleaford Snooker League top two maintain unbeaten starts

In week four of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, the top two sides in the Barge and Bottle Division One maintained their unbeaten starts to the season.

A 26 break for Carl Marriott in the opening frame of Reel Deal C’s match with third-placed Electra B, set the ball rolling for a 4-1 win.

Scores: Carl Marriott 53-16 Paul Clark; Stan Oliver 56-41 Gavin Robson; Craig Sentance 53-29 Chris Onley; Sean Dudley 64-32 Wayne Brankin; Simon Biggin 31-45 Anthony Wood.

After sharing the opening two frames, second-placed Electra A shaded frame three and then swept aside Wanderers 3-2.

Scores: Alf Palumbo 59-25 Alf Falconio; Ken Choularton 37-66 John Butler; Steve Caithness 47-48 Terry Wing; Joe Kerwin 58-30 Mark Dewhurst; John

Wheeler walkover.

Upholsterers moved up a place to third, despite losing 3-2 in their derby clash at Legion A.

Scores: Colin Brown 71-36 Dave Woods; Kevin Spry 15-59 Adi Taylor; Paul Banks 67-32 Graham Watson; Chris Creasey 29-57 Andy Copeland; David Brown 45-36

Paul Terry.

And Foundations climbed out of the relegation zone with a 3-2 home win over Electra S.

Ian Eynon earned the week’s best win with the season’s highest break of 42.

Scores: John Jenkins 33-53 Michael Scott; Ian Eynon 67-21 Doug Scott; Nick McCauley 61-30 Chris Lawrence; Paul Stevens 56-27 Chris Gallimore; Kevin Shaw 27-58 Michael Smith.

* In Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Heckington B recovered to beat Electra C 3-2.

Scores: David Gash 67-25 Eddie Cullen; Gary Nicholson 33-41 George Tomlinson; Jim Bonsor 40-65 Roy Jackson; Ray Black 26-46 Philip Wootton; Paddy Harland 41-33 Maurice Barnatt.

Legion P went level on points with Heckington after a 4-1 win at Polley E, with 123 points scored in frame three.

Scores: Mick Cawsey 26-59 Andy Bainbridge; Sid Hicks 13-47 Calum Churcher; J. Blow 66-57 Martin Osbourne; Terry Atkinson 38-50 Tom Collyer; Dan Wilbraham walkover).

Desperados kept in touch with a 3-2 home win against Solo B On Tour.

Scores: Liam Atkins 47-33 Nick Kelly; Paul Hand 46-37 Ryan Wright; James Bond 34-49 Alan James; Dave Corder 42-9 Marcus Hrubesch; Steve Gyles 28-56 James Scott.

Electra C climbed to fourth after winning a close fifth-frame decider over Heat is On, with D. Martin-Taylor earning best win of the week.

Scores: Roy Bennett 36-40 Conor Doherty; D. Martin-Taylor 68-8 Jake Bradley; Jack Thompson 72-28 Lee Wright; Vic Minta 23-36 Jack Moss; Brian Rudkin 46-42 Nick Hand.