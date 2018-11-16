Sleaford Striders hold fundraising Poppy Run on Remembrance Sunday

As communities held services of remembrance all over the country through silence or parade, Sleaford Striders marked the moment with a 5.6-mile Poppy Run from Syston and around the neighbouring villages.

A total of 50 runners took to the streets, with a further 15 marshals from the club, and ran without their watches to try and predict the time they thought it would take to fulfil the run.

Most of the athletes thought they would run slower than they actually did, leaving the winners as Tommy Saunders and Jane James who were both only 22 seconds out with their predictions.

A breakfast cooked by the staff at Syston Farm Shop prior to two minutes silence at 11am led to a successful morning with more than £230 raised for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.