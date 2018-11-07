Sleaford Striders named Lincolnshire’s best sports club

Sleaford Striders capped a superb year on and away from the track by being named Lincolnshire Sports Club of the Year last week.

The town running club claimed the honour at the Lincolnshire Sports Awards on Thursday evening at the Lincolnshire Showground.

It followed a year of honours having won the accolade for The Best 10k in The East Midlands, finalists in the NK Community Champions for health and well being, as well as being named Sleaford Club of the Year.

Club members were presented with their award by Olympic bronze medal swimmer Steve Parry after the Striders beat fellow finalists Lincoln Volleyball Club and the Lincoln Wheelers Cycling club on the night.

Sleaford Striders chairman Bill Rayner said: “This is fantastic recognition for all the efforts that members of the club have made, both on behalf of the club and also the Sleaford community at large.

“Sleaford Striders is renowned for being a club that says why not rather than why when it comes to activities beyond running.”

As well as their efforts to spread the appeal and access to running though their five Couch to 5k courses, this year has also seen them working for the community by litter picking for the Sleaford in Bloom group, and assisting other organisations within the town.

The Striders have a junior section with children able to join from the age of six, and an adult section with no upper age limit.

The juniors meet on Mondays and Wednesdays during term time, while the seniors meet on Thursdays at Sleaford Town FC’s Eslaforde Park home.

Full details can be found on the club website at www.sleafordstriders.org