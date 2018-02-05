Sleaford Striders tears it up at Rauceby Ripper

There was a Sleaford winner of the eighth Rauceby Ripper as Chris North tore up the race to finish clear winner.

The Sleaford Strider ran away from the competition in the first couple of miles and never let anyone near him, storming to the finish nearly three minutes ahead of his nearest rival.

Kerry Stainton (Louth AC) was first female finisher EMN-180502-155427002

The first female across the line was Kerry Stainton (Louth AC) who finished more than a minute clear of her nearest challenger.

This year’s trail race sold out within two weeks of entries opening, showing what a popular race it has become.

The nine-mile race is staged around the countryside of North and South Rauceby with the customary chilly, drizzly and muddy conditions making a great race, enjoyed by all of the 250 runners.

The field came from all over the county including Grantham, Newark, Boston Community Runners, Skegness and District Running Club and all of the Lincoln clubs, and they provided plenty of good reviews.

Organisers wish to thank Gillian Hoare, of Rauceby Hall, and local landowners Tim Dean and Richard Ward for allowing the race access to their land.

They also said a special thank-you to Europe Cars, Greylees Garage for sponsoring the trophies and medals, as well as The Bustard Inn for providing prizes for the men’s and women’s winners, as they have done since the race first started in 2011.

Sleaford Total Sports contributed goody bags and spot prizes, while Rauceby Village Hall and Nicky Bellamy served up tea, coffee and post-race cakes for the runners.

For those thinking about next year’s race, go along to a Sleaford Town Runners club night.

They are held from 7pm on Thursdays, meeting at 1-Life Gym, in East Road, at 7pm.