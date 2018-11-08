Sleaford Tae Kwon-do Club achieve black belt landmarks

Sleaford Tae Kwon-Do Club coach Daniel Pearce has become one of the youngest sixth-degree black belts in the world.

Daniel Pearce (35) achieved the prestigious master grade award after more than 28 years dedication to the martial art.

New black belts Yashodha Sila and Charlotte Lee EMN-180811-131510002

Daniel, who runs the club at Northgate Sports Hall, received the honour from grandmaster ninth-degree black belt David Oliver at the British Championships, in Birmingham, last weekend.

Daniel started training aged seven and since then has travelled the world to practice with masters and compete for his country at major tournaments.

He became the youngest exponent in the UK to reach fifth-degree black belt in 2012, and has competed alongside some of the world’s best.

Daniel now aims to pass on his experience and enthusiasm to his own students in Sleaford.

“This is a tremendous honour to be recognised as a master grade,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge and responsibility this title brings.

“Because I started at such a young age I hope to have many more years ahead teaching the sport I love and to pioneer the next generation to learn and to great achievements.”

The club was also celebrating after two of its members were promoted to black belt.

Yashodha Silva (18) and Charlotte Lee (13) travelled to the Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain headquarters in Bristol for the grading.

During the promotion exam the duo had to show their prowess in the basic traditional moves, a selection of patterns, various one-to-one self-defence methods and skills in free-sparring.

Yashodha and Charlotte met and trained together for the grading with club instructor and seventh-degree black belt Jill Pearce.

Jill said: “I’m pleased for them both on being promoted to black belt; it’s well deserved.

“Achieving a black belt at any age is a great accomplishment, but at their young age it has to be an advantage for them both in the future.”

The club is always on the look-out for anyone interested in learning martial arts and wanting to take up training at any age.

Call Jill on 07496 012048 or email info@tkdclubs.com for details.