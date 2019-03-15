Sleaford Tennis Club: Samantha claims first Interflora Cup

A new piece of silverware was presented at Sleaford Tennis Club as Samantha Ellis-Woods became the first recipient of the Interflora Cup.

Samantha received the trophy from the club’s recently re-elected chairman Stuart Clegg as the Most Improved Player of 2018.

Interflora sponsored the club last year and as well as the new cup, there was new kit for Sleaford TC’s competing juniors.

A club spokesperson said: “We are extremely grateful to Interflora for their support.”

Sleaford TC is currently gearing up for the new season which gets under way on Saturday, March 30 with their annual tennis festival when families are invited to go along and play fun tennis in teams from 3pm to 5pm. All abilities are welcome.

Currently the club hosts adult social tennis on Thursdays from 6.30pm (members free/visitors £4), ladies’ tennis for all abilities, followed by tea and cake (members free/non-members £3), and junior coaching on Mondays and Saturdays.

From March 30 the club will offer coaching for all age groups, social tennis as above and on Sundays from 11am to 1pm, competitive tennis for all age groups (members only), ladies’ tennis, and Ice Cream Sundays for all the family, including a free ice cream (members free/non-members £2).

* For more details about Sleaford Tennis Club, call Julie Leighton on 07519 633157, for coaching call Charlotte Andrew-Thompson on 07540 977343, and for details of court hire, visit www.sleafordtennisclub.co.uk