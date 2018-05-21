Sleaford Town bowlers celebrate a perfect week

Sleaford Town Bowls Club completed a perfect week with four wins out of four.

At Nettleham in the Sunday ASC Metals League all three rinks won, with a score of 62-34 and 10 points,

Scores: Peter Annison, Neil Mapletoft, Andrew Bird won 28-9; Joan Gilbert, Brian Srawley, Gwen Campbell won 16-13; Linda Morris, Ken Irwin, Kris

Moore won 18-12.

* At home to Boultham Park in the City League, all three rinks won for 10 maximum points, with an aggregate of 92-30.

It looked a close game after 10 ends when Town’s lead was just six shots, but Sleaford then upped the ante, scoring 64 shots to the visitors’ eight.

Scores: Ken Dye, Roger Neaverson, Andrew Bird won 34-8; Martin Titley, Peter Stokes, Richard Barnes won 23-11; John Parker, Neil Mapletoft, Kris Moore won 35-11.

* Town travelled to Boultham Park on Tuesday in the District League, sharing the rinks, but winning the aggregate by four shots to take nine of the 12 points on offer.

Scores: Robin Wilson, Ken Dye, Ken Irwin won 28-11; Joan Gilbert, Brian Srawley, Gwen Campbell drew 18-18; Jackie Wareham, Mick Jarrald, Bas Gilbert lost 8-21.

* At Cranwell in the Woodhall Friendly League on Wednesday, Town took all three for the maximum six points.

Scores: Mick Jarrald, Clive Steadman, Ken Dye won 19-8; Peter Annison, Brian Srawley, Bas Gilbert won 14-11; Robin Wilson, Joan Gilbert, Gillian Annison won 21-14.