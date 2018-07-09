Sleaford Town bowlers fail to build on good start

Sleaford Town bowlers opened a run of five games last week at home to Lee Road in the EBA League.

All three rinks were won to earn 10 points, with an aggregate of 73-37.

Andrew Bird’s rink of Martin Titley, David Campbell and Kris Moore won 27-13, while Trevor Cope, with Andrew Morris, Roger Neaverson and Neil Mapletoft, won 21-9, and John Parker, Peter Stokes, Richard Barnes and Paul Jobson (25-15) completed the clean sweep.

* But making the return trip to Lee Road, Town suffered their first City League defeat, with only one rink win.

John Parker, Neil Mapletoft and Trevor Cope won 20-15, but Joan Gilbert, Peter Stokes and Andrew Bird (13-25), and Martin Titley, Calum Campbell and Kris Moore (16-23) were both beaten in a 49-63 aggregate defeat for two points.

* The District league trip to Cherry Willingham brought only one rink win and two points after a 53-47 aggregate loss.

Clive Stoneman, Jackie Wareham and Bas Gilbert won 18-15, but losing rinks were Ruth Bird, Ken Dye and Roy Markham (11-18), and Robin Wilson, Julie Cope and Gwen Campbell.

* The afternoon trio to Billingborough in the Woodhall Spa League saw Town win on two rinks to take four points.

Jackie Wareham, Clive Steadman and Ken Irwin won 24-10, and Robin Wilson, Brian Srawley and Bas Gilbert won 19-15, while Celilia Faulkner, Joan Gilbert and Ken Dye lost 10-15.

* Hosting Dunholme in the District League, the winning rink of Mick Jarrald, Kris Moore and Ken Irwin (21-13) was not enough to overcome two losing rinks. Calum Campbell, Gllian Annison and Brian Srawley slipped up 10-30, and Jackie Wareham, Julie Cope and Bas Gilbert lost 15-19 in a 46-62 aggregate reverse for two points.