Sleaford Town bowlers so close to clean sweep

Sleaford Town bowlers enjoyed another good week with five wins in six matches.

Starting at Washingborough in the EBA League, one rink win was good enough to win the game 54-47, taking six points to four,

Scores: Peter Annison, Peter Stokes, David Campbell, Andrew Bird won 28-11; Martin Titley, Calum Campbell, Neil Mapletoft, Kris Moore lost 11-16; John

Parker, Andrew Morris, Roger Neaverson, Trevor Cope lost 25-20.

* Hosting Billinghay in the ASC Metals League one rink was again enough to take the aggregate score 66-53 and another six points.

Scores: Robin Wilson, Ken Irwin, Bas Gilbert won 33-12; Joan Gilbert, Linda Morris, Gwen Campbell lost 18-23, Peter Annison, Andrew Morris, Roy Markham lost 15-18.

* At Eagle in the City League, a very close game saw Town win two rinks and take the aggregate by two shots, 57-55, for eight points.

Scores: John Parker, Neil Mapletoft, Trevor Cope won 20-17; Martin Titley, Richard Barnes, Paul Jobson won 19-18; Kris Moore, Roger Neaverson, Andrew Bird lost 18-20.

* At home to Collingham in the Jubilee Trophy, Town win three rinks and the aggregate 93-54.

Calum Campbell lost in the singles 14-24, but Robin Wilson and Bas Gilbert won the doubles 24-12, Neil Mapletoft, Kris Moore and Trevor Cope took the triples 26-8, and the fours set of Ruth Bird, Julie Cope, Roger Neaverson and Ken Irwin won 29-10.

* Hosting Ruskington in the Woodhall Spa Friendly League, all three rinks won to take maximum six points.

Scores: Clive Steadman, Steve Morris, Bas Gilbert won 20-17; Robin Wilson, Brian Srawley, Ken Irwin won 29-11; Joan Gilbert, Kris Moore, Nick Faulkner won 21-15.

* Town’s only defeat came at Leadenham in the Sleaford League where the rink wins were shared but Leasingham edged the aggregate 71—70. Town took eight points.

Scores: Clive Steadman, Bas Gilbert, Ken Irwin won 21-13; Peter Stoke, Julie Cope, Andrew Bird won 24-18; Joan Gilbert, Gillian Annison, Gwen Campbell lost 11-20; Mick Jarrald, Brian Srawley, Mick Faulkner lost 15-20.