Sleaford Town Bowls Club ease into cup final

A quiet week this week with only three matches played for Sleaford Town Bowls Club.

Away at Washingborough in the ASC Metals League, Town took one solitary point thanks to the rink of Linda Morris, Brian Srawley and Gwen Campbell who drew 16-all.

Calum Campbell, Steve Morris and Roy Markham lost 19-28, and Celia Faulkner, Mick Faulkner and Kris Moore went down 11-17 as the aggregate was lost 46-61.

* At home against Collingham in the City League, all three rinks were won.

There were big wins for Kris Moore, Roger Neaverson and Andrew Bird (33-10), and John Parker, Neil Mapletoft and Trevor Cope (33-11), while Martin Titley, Richard Barnes and Paul Jobson edged their rink 18-16.

Sleaford took the aggregate 84-37 and 10 points.

* Sleaford travelled to Digby in the semi-finals of the Sleaford League Knockout Cup, playing on a two-home, two-away format, and came through by seven shots.

Playing away, Joan Gilbert, Julie Cope and Andrew Bird lost 13-22, but Mick Jarrald, Brian Srawley and Gwen Campbell won 24-13.

And at home the set of Clive Steadman, Jackie Wareham and Bas Gilbert won 18-12, off setting a narrow 14-15 defeat for Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison and Mick Faulkner.

* Sleaford Town hosted the Woodhall Spa Friendly League’s Ron White Trophy, an all-day competition with a set of three bowlers from each club playing a series of games.

The winning club was Woodhall Wanderers, and the runners-up were Eslaforde Park.