Sleaford triathlete impresses on half-ironman bow

With triathlon season in full swing members of Tri3 Sleaford were busy representing their club at all levels and in all age groups.

The juniors have been particularly busy with seven competing from Tristar1 to Tristar3 at the Grantham Aquathlon; a very early swim–run event with all competitors finished before 9am.

Many members took part in the first of the Aquathlon Series at Activities Away; an open water swim followed by a run.

Keely McNiffe was third-fastest female out of 67 adults racing, while Connor Nutley was third-fastest boy home, and also represented the club at the Ashbourne Aquathlon.

To add to her busy week, Keely (pictured) managed an impressive second place in her age-group at the Outlaw Half-Ironman.

In her first attempt at the 70.3-mile event, she completed in an impressive time of 5hr 49min.

Joining her on the day in hot conditions were Stuart Gutteridge, and juniors coach Louise Short.

