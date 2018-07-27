Sleaford triathletes on form at European Championships

A pair of Sleaford triathletes found themselves at the sharp end of the ETU Standard Distance European Triathlon Championships.

Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club members Seamus Sheard and Callum McPartlin headed to Estonia eager to make the trip worthwhile, having had to pre-qualify just to make the start line.

Sheard finished ninth in the 20-24 years age group, while McPartlin was 12th in the 25 to 29 age category as both athletes crossed the finish line in a little over two hours.

The championships were held over four days with the open water swimming element held in the River Emajõgi, while the bike course passed throughout the city of Tartu, and the run section was staged through the heart of the city.

Sheard clocked times of 21min 20secs (swim), 1hr 00min 42secs (bike) and 37min 56secs (run), while McPartlin recorded times of 20min 29secs, 59min 35secs and 40min 09secs for the respective disciplines.

* Tri3 juniors, Katie and Georgia Lancaster, were also in action at the Castle Howard Triathlon.

Taking part in the 13 to 15 years age group triathlon, Katie retained her title from last year, and younger sister, Georgia was fourth.

The triathlon was raced over a 300m open water swim, 8km bike course, and 2,400m run.

* For more information about the club, visit their website at www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.