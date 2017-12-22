Sleaford Triathlon Club hosts first Santa-thlon

In true Christmas spirit, 24 members of Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club took part in the inaugural Santa-thlon – a swim-run event with a festive twist.

Competing in pairs, the first competitor had to complete their swim at Sleaford Leisure Centre before changing not only into running shoes in transition but also a Santa outfit.

Competitors had to don a Santa suit after completing the swim EMN-171220-144200002

As they began the run their partner started their swim, and once the run was complete, team-mates had to hand over their outfits to their partners to complete their run leg.

Despite the cold and misty weather, the 12 teams all finished the event with the winners Rob Craven and Iain Bailey finishing in a time of 30min 08secs. The club thanks all who took part and hopes the event will be even bigger next year.

* For further information about the club, visit their website at www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.