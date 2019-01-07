Sleaford Triathlon Club toasts top year at awards

Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club celebrated another year of success at their annual presentation evening held at the Solo Club.

First to be recognised for their efforts were the club’s younger members with juniors coach Jim Parker praising the achievements of all of their young triathletes for another successful year.

Senior award winners, Steve, Stuie, Adam, Emily and Ellie EMN-190701-173146002

The top-scoring junior triathletes for the East Midlands were Georgia Lancaster and Connor Nutley.

The coaches award went to Lottie Wilkinson and Lukas Denham for their hard work during 2018, while most improved athletes for 2018 were Olivia Cepelak and Ethan Dachtler.

And Olivia picked up another honour when she and Cohen Holman received the award for swimming training and achievement.

The seniors also had plenty to celebrate with record numbers participating at all levels.

Junior award winners Lottie, Connor and Olivia EMN-190701-173126002

The award for best performance in the Midlands Sprint Series went to Emily Baxter and Sandy Telfer, and the Endurance award went to Stuart Gutteridge for his participation at Bolton Ironman.

Stuart also received the coaches award for his hard work during the year.

The club’s athlete of the year was Adam Jackson, a personal trainer dedicated to helping others reach their fitness goals and an amazing ambassador for the sport of triathlon.

The award for Extreme event went to Steve Nutley for taking part in the Windermere one-way 10-mile swim WOW! and this year’s members’ member was shared by two coaches, Ellie Pocock and David Foster.

Both of whom dedicate a significant amount of their time to the club both coaching and as committee members.

* For more information about the club, visit their website at www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.