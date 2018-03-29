Sleaford Wheelers Charity 10 attracts field of 146 riders

Cyclists are gearing themselves up for Sleaford Wheelers’ annual Charity 10 on Saturday, which this year is raising money for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

A big field of 146 riders have signed up for the early-season event which will be based at St Botolph’s Church Hall, and held on the A15 between the Quarrington and Osbournby roundabouts.

Sleaford Wheelers charity TT. Richard Yates - Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club. EMN-180323-125223002

Easter Egg prizes will be available for winners, and these have been kindly donated by Jean Crane and event organiser Linda Hurst.

A special Easter Egg prize will also be on offer for any rider who can beat the 10-mile course record, currently held by George Atkins with a time of 20min 18secs.

Alongside the time trial, there will be a raffle as well as homemade cakes on sale, with all profits to be donated to the Sleaford cycling club’s chosen charity.

Event organiser Linda Hurst said: “Each year we use this event to raise much-needed funds for a charity which is close to our hearts.

“This year we have chosen to support the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, which effectively delivers the equivalent of an A and E department to a seriously injured person and can transport them to the best hospital to treat their injuries in as little as eight minutes.

“We felt that, as cyclists who often ride on busy roads, any of us might one day need the services of the ambucopter and that this event gives us a chance to give back and support the charity.”

For more information, visit the Sleaford Wheelers’ Facebook Page.