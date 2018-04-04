Sleaford Wheelers Charity TT proves a grand success

More than 100 riders braved wet and cold conditions to complete the Sleaford Wheelers’ Charity 10-mile Time Trial on Saturday.

The event has grown in popularity over recent years with a reputation around the county and beyond, but only 104 of the 146 entries faced the appalling bank holiday weekend conditions.

Sleaford Wheeler Thomas Howes is helped at the start line by Nigel Hurst. EMN-180304-102009002

This year’s event raised £1,053 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Taking the top spot this year was University of Nottingham Cycling Club rider Joe Perkins who clocked 20min 49secs, just 13 seconds quicker than runner-up Matt Sinclair (Lutterworth Cycle Centre Racing Team).

University of Nottingham Cycling Club also had Alex Pritchard in the top three, finishing third in 21.38.

Sarah King (Bianchi Dama UK) crossed the line in 24.22 to take the first female prize, with Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club’s Beth Wilmot (26.08) and Ann le Bek (28.15) taking second and third.

Sleaford Wheeler David Smith. EMN-180304-102020002

The host club also did well in the junior and juvenile categories, with Amie Hatton the first female juvenile finished in a time of 31 minutes flat.

Thomas Howes was the fastest junior, finishing the course in 31.08, with his brother Samuel topping the juvenile category times with 27.17 and winning the Michael Vickers Trophy for first Sleaford Wheeler Juvenile.

Event Organiser Linda Hurst said: “This was my second Charity 10 and it was another great success, raising over £1,000 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

“Thank-you to everyone who braved the damp weather to make this event such a success.”

Sleaford Wheeler Steve Jackson. EMN-180304-102031002

* The next Sleaford Wheelers open event is the Lincolnshire Road Racing Association 2Up Time Trial on Saturday, April 28.

The club also hold ‘come and try’ time trials every Thursday evening.

For more details, visit the Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club Facebook page.

Top 10: 1 Joe Perkins (University of Nottingham CC) 20.49, 2 Matt Sinclair (Lutterworth Cycle Centre Racing Team) 21.02 3 Alex Pritchard (Uni of Nottingham CC) 21.38, 4 Billy Jarish (Lincoln Wheelers CC) 21.50, 5 Kristian Woolf (VC Equipe/Flix Oral Hygiene/Propulse) 21.58, 6 Alexander Colman (Alford Wheelers) 22.11, 7 Neil Palmer (Spalding CC) 22.12, 8 Reece Egner (Witham Wheelers) 22.26, 9 Karl Baillie (University of Derby Cycling Club) 22.41, 10 Tom Comben (Bourne Wheelers) 22.45.

Sleaford Wheelers Clycling Club charity 10TT. Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club member Callum McPartlin. EMN-180304-102042002

Selected: 19 Callum McPartlin (Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club) 23.21, 21 Andy Cole (Sleaford Wheelers CC) 23.39, 32 Stuart White (Sleaford Wheelers) 24.53, 46 John Hughes (Sleaford Wheelers) 25.35, 54 Beth Wilmot (Sleaford Wheelers) 26.08, 55 Rod Weston (Sleaford Wheelers) 26.10, 57 Simon Jackson (Sleaford Wheelers) 26.20, 60 Steve Jackson (Sleaford Wheelers) 26.31, 61 David Smith (Sleaford Wheelers) 26.32, 63 Carl Friskney (Sleaford Wheelers) 26.44, 67 Samuel Howes (Sleaford Wheelers) 27.17, 70 Nev Chamberlain (Sleaford Wheelers) 27.46, 71 Samuel Laird (Sleaford Wheelers) 27.58, 72 Tim Crosby (Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club) 27.59, 75 Ann Le Bek (Sleaford Wheelers) 28.15, 81 Matthew Naylor (Sleaford Wheelers) 28.51, 86 David Foster (Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club) 29.41, 87 Mandy Jackson (Sleaford Wheelers) 30.04, 89 Keely McNiffe (Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club) 30.16, 90 Amie Hatton (Sleaford Wheelers) 31.00, 91 Thomas Howes (Sleaford Wheelers) 31.08, 93 Derek Jones (Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club) 31.45, 94 Mick Speight (Sleaford Wheelers) 32.02, 97 Joanne Howes (Sleaford Wheelers) 32.53, 98 Kerri Shore (Sleaford Wheelers) 33.26, 101 Martha Wilson (Sleaford Wheelers) 34.51, 103 Abigail Saggs (Sleaford Wheelers) 35.10.

Sleaford Wheeler Kerri Shore. EMN-180304-102052002