Spires and Steeples was a battle against the elements for runners

It was a wet and soggy day for a run when the annual Spires and Steeples Challenge was held on Sunday.

The event, which follows a tourist trail through the North Kesteven countryside from Lincoln to Sleaford saw valiant runners and walkers take on a full or half marathon distance, starting in Lincoln or Metheringham.

The finish line was on Eastgate Green in Sleaford beside the river for the hardy, damp runners.

“This event brings the community together,” says Donna Sutton, Events Manager for Better in North Kesteven, which manages the event for NKDC. “We have people take part from all over the county not to mention the UK but it’s great to see everyone supporting each other along the way whether they know each other or not. That’s what makes the challenge what it is.”

“We also have support from a huge volunteer network which without them, the event just wouldn’t happen.”

