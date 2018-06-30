St George’s Academy athletes reach national finals

St George’s Academy pupils recently competed in the North Midlands Regional A Track and Field Cup at the Moorway’s Stadium in Derby.

Three teams qualified from the Sleaford secondary school – junior and intermediate girls, and junior boys.

The junior boys are through to the national finals.

Both the junior girls and boys outperformed strong competition from the North Midlands to win the hard-fought regional round,

They will now compete on Saturday, July 7 at Gateshead International Stadium as one of the top 12 teams in the country.

The intermediate girls went close to making it a clean sweep, but narrowly missed out in second place.

“This is an outstanding achievement by the students from St George’s and we are immensely proud of all our athletes,” said vice-principal Rick Freeman.

...as are the junior girls EMN-180628-171322002

“We first qualified in 2014 and have managed to raise the bar further with two teams qualifying this year.

The PE department and the Academy really do value sport and physical education and will continue to do so.

“It creates so much pride and self confidence for both students and the Academy as a whole.”