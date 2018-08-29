St George’s Academy pupil wins world athletics silver medal

Thomas Talbot lived the dream after fighting back from major surgery to claim a global athletics medal as the new British number one.

The St George’s Academy pupil won an 800m silver medal as he represented England at the Cerebral Palsy World Games in Barcelona.

Thomas is all smiles on the podium EMN-180823-120823002

It was a stunning result for Thomas who made his debut at the global event and also had to adapt to racing in a new classification, RR2, at the Games.

“I’m delighted to have represented England at the Cerebral Palsy World Games and I’m over the moon at winning a silver medal in my favourite distance,” he said.

“I have always dreamed of competing in a World Games and I just wanted to make my country and family proud of me.”

Up against the best RR2 RaceRunners in the world, the 14-year-old from Metheringham also clocked a personal best in the 100m, and was placed fourth in the final.

Thomas earned silver and was close to more medals at his first World Games EMN-180823-120811002

He also crossed the line fourth in the 200m and 400m, narrowly missing out on a biger medal haul, but returned from the World Games ranked as the Britieh number one men’s RR2 athlete.

Thomas took up the para-athletics sport of RaceRunning in 2014, and has competed nationally and internationally ever since.

RaceRunning is a specific discipline for athletes with cerebral palsy and involves running on a three-wheeled trike with no pedals.

His achievements this summer are more remarkable following his recovery from major hip reconstruction surgery in January 2017.

He fought back to health, learnt to walk again and used his RaceRunner for therapy before returning to the track in September last year.