Tae kwon do students to take on the world

The Annabel Murcott Schools of Tae Kwon Do had some outstanding results at the Midlands Championships, held at the Kettering Sports Village.

Over 900 competitors took part in ages ranging from five years to adult, entered into several disciplines, including sparring, patterns and destruction.

Murcotts schools have bases in Sleaford and Folkingham as well as Stamford, Bourne and Deeping, and currently they are all in training for the World Tae Kwon Do Championships, in Birmingham this July.

More than 35 countries will be represented including Australia, Russia, USA and Argentina.

Some of her students, like Nikki Francis will once again come face to face with Olympic gold medal winners.

Francis narrowly missed out on points last time against current Paralympic champion Amy Truesdale and had to settle for silver.

Seventh Dan and multiple world champion, Master Murcott, said: “I am so proud of all the students. They train really hard and this is showing in the results we are getting.

“Not all the students like the competition side of tae kwon do, but they still attend the competitions to show their support and I think that’s just as important, as we all work as a team.

“Now we have the English (championships) to look forward to in Worcester at the end of March and the Welsh in Cardiff in May.

“Then all the focus will be on the worlds. To take a medal at these massive events, especially for the juniors, is just amazing and something that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

Call 07714 323995 to fdn out more about classes.

Results (Sparring) – Gold: Michaela Francis, Rachel Rodgers, Christina Frost, Kieran Fowler. Silver: Nikki Francis, Anshul Sendal, Radika Patel, Harry Daniels. Bronze: Tom Kendrick , Scott Edwards, Emily Cooper.

(Patterns) – Silver: James Frost.

(Bronze Team Sparring): Penny Linsdell, Olivia Fay Bowden, Holly Gillis, Rebecca Cooper, Vicki Cooper, Lisa Kelly, Michaela Francis, Nikki Francis.

(Silver Team Sparring): Alan Boothby, James Frost, Harry Daniels, Tom Kendrick.