Teenage Ruskington racing driver Lucas Nannetti aiming high in Britcar bow

Ambitious young racing driver Lucas Nannetti is hoping to make his mark when he takes the next step this season.

The Ruskington driver has only recently turned 16, but will take the plunge against older drivers in the Britcar Championship this season.

He opened his account in the first round at the Rockingham circuit, in Northants last weekend where he was up against the iconic machines of Britcar’s Dunlop Endurance Championship, including marques such as Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, BMW and Ginetta.

Despite his tender years, motor-racing isn’t new to Lucas who first got behind the wheel at the age of seven when he received a bambino kart for Christmas.

He had passed his kart racing test by the time he was eight and after six years of racing progressed to saloon car racing around the UK. He is now the holder of a National B racing licence.

Lucas said: “As soon as I sat in a kart I knew this was for me!

“My family have always been my biggest supporters and if it wasn’t for them I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today.

“My team, Tockwith Motorsports (TMS), has a pedigree of looking after young drivers and nurturing them through the ranks.

“Competing in the Britcar championship is where I want to be. I’m excited, but I’ve also set serious goals for myself, too.”

Lucas competed in the final two Britcar rounds last season alongside TMS team owner Simon Moore in a Ginetta G50 in a night race at Silverstone, and with another team-mate at Brands Hatch.

He showed his promise by claiming two second places and a third, and is very clear about where he is heading.

“The car I’m competing in is no ordinary Smart; it’s very much a one-off unique racing car,” he added.

“My aim is to compete at this level for a few years before I concentrate more on the European motor-racing scene and I hope to be racing at events like the Le Mans 24 Hours, before I reach my 20th birthday.”

Lucas left the karting world after a creditable start to his career to join the ranks of the Junior Saloon Car Championship as a rookie where he raced a Citroen Saxo.

Lucas’ father, Jeff, added: “Lucas has his feet firmly on the ground and is still very much an everyday local village lad. He is very proud of his Lincolnshire roots, as we are about him.

“Despite his passion for a motorsports career he still hopes to go to Bolton University and study a specialised motorsports degree for driving and engineering.”