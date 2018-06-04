Tense finish for KO team

Ruskington Bowls Club played five league matches last week, winning four.

In the District League against Thorpe-on-the-Hill, the team claimed the aggregate and eight points.

Results: Tony Codd, Joh Hurst, Paul Butterworth won 22-13; Jim Matson, George Glover, Kath Booth won 27-12; David Miller, Sue Mitchell, Les Warren lost 12-19.

Against Leadenham in the Woodhall Spa League home advantage paid off, the team picking up four points.

Results: Les Jenkins, Carol Croft, Graham Croft won 28-7; John Hurst, Joan Cowie, Allan Cowie lost 12-18; David Miller, Angela Goddard, Tom Chapman won 16-9.

The Cliff League team travelled to face Boultham Park, returning with a solitary point.

Results: John Booth, Les Wilkinson, Jock Mitchell drew 18-18; Tony Codd, Jim Matson, Sue Mitchell lost 12-23; David Miller, Jim Barclay, George Glover lost 11-24.

At home against Hykeham in the City (Afternoon) League a tense final end from Les Jenkins, Carol Croft and Jackie Ray helped secure four points.

Results: Tony Codd, Les Wilkinson, Angela Goddard won 19-12; John Booth, Tom Chapman, Graham Croft lost 9-22, Les Jenkins, Carol Croft, Jackie Ray won 17-16.

The club met Frieston at home in the Coningsby League’s KO Trophy competition, where only the overall aggregate decides the winner.

John Booth, Les Wilkinson, Keith Pilbeam were eight shots down and only a single from them on the final end would give a total aggregate draw.

They managed that single and an extra end had to be played, the trio coming up trumps for victory.

Other results: Waylon Clarke, Paul Butterworth, Paul Oke won 21-16; Les Jenkins, Lorraine Clifton, Les Warren won 16-14.