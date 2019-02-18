Trampoline club springs into life with Olympic seal of approval at new dedicated Sleaford venue

Sleaford’s Big Jumps Trampoline Club has officially opened its new training premises with the Team GB Olympic coach coming along last Saturday to do the honours.

Big Jumps is at trampoline specialist club in Sleaford and offered an all-age open bounce session at its new premises on the enterprise park on Saturday morning, to coincide with the grand opening.

Big Jump Trampoline Club officially opened by olympic trampoline coach Paul Greaves

Head coach Stephanie Osborn said: “We had a very successful opening with triple figures of children through the door.

“We had the current GB Olympic coach, Paul Greaves, here as well.

“He was passionate and excited about what the future holds for us.”

She added: “Paul left a legacy behind by adding to our hand print wall of original Big Jumps members and mentors who have helped to support the club’s growth.”

pictured with Amy Patchett 13.

Sarah said visitors commented on the welcoming, friendly, family approach and ethos.

She said: “People enjoyed four hours of bouncing with our coaches and unlimited supplies of homemade cakes which were sold to raise funds for the newly established club. Although, cakes aren’t always available on a daily basis our lovely warm welcoming smiley coaches are always waiting to meet you.”

Sessions are Tuesday to Friday 4pm-8pm, Saturday 9am-1pm, four years to 18 years.

Adults only Wednesday 7-8pm.

pictured with Leo Bovington 11.

Sarah added: “Trampolining is a great way to have fun and get fit. The club offer both recreational and competitive coaching and training to all ages and have just moved into our own premises.”

The club is a not-for-profit community based organisation.

For more information visit the website: www.bigjumpstc.co.uk

Email: steph@bigjumpstc.co.uk or call: 07983872495.