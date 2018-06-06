Tri3 members enjoy Spa day

More than 20 members of Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon club turned out for one of the most popular 10ks in the region.

The Woodall Spa 10k is a fast and flat route around the Lincolnshire countryside that always promises excellent organisation and a stunning medal.

On Sunday, triathletes joined runners from all over the county on another hot and humid day.

Many more of the club members took on the Doddington Hall Sportive, with distances from 33 to 107 miles.

Jo Jordaan Patrick completed the Tallington Lakes Triathlon.

For more information about the club, visit their Facebook page.

Pictured are club members at Woodhall.