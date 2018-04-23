Triathletes break the hour barrier

Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club made a start to this year’s Midlands Series as 16 adults took part in the Southwell Sprint Triathlon.

Whilst the rain stayed away, organisers had their work cut out with a water-logged transition area.

This led to tricky transitions for everyone.

The sprint triathlon was contested over a 400m pool swim, 18k of undulating bike course around the beautiful Nottinghamshire countryside and a hilly 5k run.

Three athletes finished under the magic hour-mark.

They were Adam Jackson (51.52) Tim Crosby (58.03) and Sandy Telfer (58.09), while Andy Clark was narrowly behind in 1:00.31.

Stuart Gutteridge (pictured) significantly improved upon last year’s time as competed as part of his Ironman UK training.

The next event in the series is at Lincoln this weekend, followed by the Jubilee Park event at Woodhall Spa on June 3.

For more information about Tri3 Sleaford, visit their Facebook page.