Triathletes get season off to a flyer

Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club made a cracking start to the new season at the RAF Scampton Duathlon on Saturday.

The season opener is a great flat and fast run-bike–run event on the runway at the air base, under the watchful eye of the Red Arrows.

Tri3 Sleaford were represented in all age categories, with Evelyn Russell competing at her first-ever event in the TriStart category for eight-year olds.

In TriStar1, Olivia Cepelak, Ted Bentley, Ethan Dachtler, George Pemberton and Alistair Hutton gave amazing performances, while Lottie Wilkinson, Ewan Clark and Harry Turner stepped up to TriStar2.

Will Bentley, Hayden Chadwick, Jack Pemberton and Connor Nutley showing their speed and determination in TriStar3, and rounding off the junior events was Ben McNiffe who joined the youth section this year (15-17yrs).

Sleaford also fielded two seniors in the afternoon race, and Keely McNiffe, sister of Ben, had a great race, while junior head coach, Jim Parker, took lots of inspiration from his young squad to complete the course.

Many of the club’s seniors will be taking part in the first of three events in the Midlands Series of Sprint Triathlons this weekend at Southwell.

For more details about the club or the aquathon, visit www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.