Triathletes look back on year of successes

Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club thanked outgoing chairman Ann Le Bek as they held their annual meeting and awards night on Sunday.

Ann was thanked for her tireless work for the club over the last 12 months.

The club also looked forward to another successful year with a growing membership of both adult and junior triathletes.

But the evening, held at The Solo Club, in Sleaford, first reflected on this year’s successes as the club celebrated its fourth anniversary in

October with an open duathlon event and staged another successful aquathon series in the summer.

Presentations were made to the individual efforts of the senior club members as well as the juniors who all trained and competed brilliantly in 2017.

Senior awards –

Endurance Event: Derek Jones; Extreme Event: Louise Short; Coaches’ Award: Tim Crosby; New and Improved Athlete of the Year: Keely McNiffe; Chairman’s Award: Charles and Phillip Roberts; Best Club Athlete: Adam Jackson; Midlands Sprint Series Winner: Wendy Procter; Members’ Member: Andrew Clark; Services to the Club (also known as the Wally with the Brolly): Andrew Stevens.

Juniors awards –

East Midlands Series-Top Boy: Ted Bentley; East Midlands Series–Top Girl: Georgia Lancaster; Coaches’ Award (boy): Will Bentley; Coaches’ Award (Girl): Adele Smith-Wood; Most Improved Boy: Ben McNiffe; Most Improved Girl: Lottie Wilkinson; Most Improved Swimmer (boy): Connor Nutley; Most Improved Swimmer (girl): Meriel Sheard; Tri3 Aquathon Series Winner: Georgia Lancaster.

* The club is planning a number of open events in 2018 and welcome new members from the age of eight.

For further information about the club, visit www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or their Facebook page at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.