Baines crowned Sleaford Golf Club champion for third year

Exciting young talent Mick Baines produced a brilliant final round to be crowned Sleaford Golf Club champion for the third year running.

Baines, who won the first of his hat-trick at the age of 14, posted a two-over round of 74 on Saturday, but roared back the following day with a five-under to edge a thrilling championship.

Baines has been crowned club champion at the ages of 14, 15 and 16 EMN-190108-120014002

The 16-year-old was in a tie for fourth after his opening round of 74, posted in tough wet conditions, and was sent out in the penultimate three-ball on Sunday.

Last out were joint leaders Rhys Masters and James Burnett who both carded level-par 72s on Saturday, along with Kev Blow who was handily-placed, a shot behind in third.

On the turn for home, the contenders were still closely bunched together, and after 14 holes, Burnett led on three-under, a shot ahead of Baines and Blow.

A bogey on 15 for Burnett and pars for Blow and Baines brought a three-way tie, and the leaderboard stayed that way into the penultimate hole.

But while his rivals faltered slightly and dropped a shot over the last two holes, the defending champion picked up a birdie to complete a two-round total of three-under par to win by two shots.

Burnett carded a second-round 71, while Blow shot 70 to both finish tied on one-under.

Ken Kerr won the Peake Medal for best nett score over the two rounds with scores of 68 and 68 to win by two shots from Darren Leonard.