Balfe Motorsport tops early season British GT timesheets

Racing driver Shaun Balfe has stressed the importance of a good start to the season after topping the times at the British GT Championship Launch and Media Day.

The Fulbeck-based Balfe Motorsport team finished last season’s Championship with a victory, as Shaun and co-driver Rob Bell fulfilled the promise of the McLaren 720S had shown in other races.

The morning session at Snetterton last week was cool and dry, but afternoon rain showers affected times all-round.

“We can’t tell a lot from today’s test in poor conditions really, but everything felt OK,” said Bell.

Balfe added: “Starting as we finished last season at the front. We have to aim for top-five finishes, at least, in the races at Oulton Park.

“We need to find consistency early on and get some good early points as we know, from last year, which tracks we are strongest at.”

As well as looking for wins and ultimately the title, the team will also be looking for success in the GT4 class, with two McLaren 570s, piloted by Graham Johnson/Michael O’Brien and Mia Flewitt/Euan Alers-Hankey.

It will be Johnson’s third season with the team, having been a frontrunner in the Pro-Ams throughout.

“We want the overall GT4 title this year,” said Johnson.

“I’m not interested in pro-am, so we needs wins. I will be disappointed if we don’t win races this year.”

O’Brien added: “I am looking forward to being competitive at the front and helping Graham find his winning form.”

.Flewitt has been the star of the Pure McLaren Series and raced Historics, before making her British GT debut with the Balfe squad towards the end of last season.

“I want to win, but I’m looking at consistency and I need to improve my wet driving technique, too,” she explained.

Her team-mate Hankey has masses of experience, but mainly overseas.

“I did some British GT3 in 2015, but I’m here to help Mia achieve her goal,” he added.

Although there are considerably more laps of testing for all three cars before the season starts, the real action begins over Easter weekend at Oulton Park, with qualifying on Saturday, April 11 and two one-hour races on the Monday.

As well as his British GT commitments, Shaun Balfe will also be racing his Historic Lotus Cortina this year and hopes to begin the season debut at the Donington Park Historic Festival from May 1 to 3.