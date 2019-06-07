Blow for Firsts as Shorthouse departs

Sleaford CC Firsts will travel to Market Deeping without skipper Tom Shorthouse -whose season has ended early.

Shorthouse has been deployed to the Falklands with the RAF and will be unavailable for the side for the remainder of the 2019 campaign.

Deeping sit in seventh spot in the Lincs ECB Premier, with Sleaford keen to maintain top spot and maintain their 100 per cent record, having won all six of their opening matches.

Deeping, however, have won their past two fixtures, Saturday’s win against rivals Bourne and claiming success against struggling Alford a week earlier.

Saturday’s contest begins at noon.