Car and bike show is another classic event

Enthusiasts of anything on two, three or four wheels flocked to Sleaford’s annual Historic Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday.

The event, as usual was held on Lafford terrace car park with the weather being kind to participants apart from the wind, which prevented a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight fly past.

Sleaford historic car and motorcycle show. Nigel Collier with his 1967 VW Devon Spaceway camper. EMN-190909-171511001

Organising committee vice-chairman Emma Kiteley-Connon said: “We had between 30-40 motorcycles, over 70 cars, and lots of visitors.

“Feedback has been very positive - people have enjoyed yet another good show.

“Everything went very well and the volunteers worked very hard, as they always do.”

There were specially made awards for a number of categories including best in show, best car, motorcycle, commercial vehicle and furthest travelled on the day, as entries came from far and wide and well as locally.

Sleaford historic car and motorcycle show. Roy Workman of Quarrington with his Can-Am Trike. EMN-190909-171427001

The event has been running for 27 years and among vehicles display this year included a 1936 Austin Seven, a 1932 Austin Box Saloon, a 1961 Daimler Ferret Scout Car and modern day classic sports cars.

There was plenty to see for motorcycle fans too

There was also live musical entertainment from Itchy Fingers, plus refreshments and trade stands.

The organising committee will now prepare to begin planning for next year’s event.

Sleaford historic car and motorcycle show. Stephen Greenly of Wellingore with his 1967 Lambretta SX200 EMN-190909-171408001

Sleaford historic car and motorcycle show. Mike Osborn with his 1967 Vauxhall EMN-190909-171349001

Sleaford historic car and motorcycle show. Ewan Howieson of Cranwell with his 2011 Ford Crown Victoria police interceptor EMN-190909-171614001

Sleaford historic car and motorcycle show. Colin Blankley of Ancaster with his 1974 Yamaha RD250A and 1974 Raleigh Chopper EMN-190909-171333001

Sleaford historic car and motorcycle show. Melanie Heaton with Samuel Heaton 6, Libby Heaton 3 and dog Wilson. EMN-190909-171444001

Sleaford historic car and motorcycle show. Stuart Turp with his 1983 Triumph Acclaim EMN-190909-171457001

Sleaford historic car and motorcycle show. Tom Webster of Gosberton with his 1953 MG TD EMN-190909-171543001