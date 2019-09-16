Car and bike show is another classic event

Enthusiasts of anything on two, three or four wheels flocked to Sleaford’s annual Historic Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday.
The event, as usual was held on Lafford terrace car park with the weather being kind to participants apart from the wind, which prevented a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight fly past.
Organising committee vice-chairman Emma Kiteley-Connon said: “We had between 30-40 motorcycles, over 70 cars, and lots of visitors.
“Feedback has been very positive - people have enjoyed yet another good show.
“Everything went very well and the volunteers worked very hard, as they always do.”
There were specially made awards for a number of categories including best in show, best car, motorcycle, commercial vehicle and furthest travelled on the day, as entries came from far and wide and well as locally.
The event has been running for 27 years and among vehicles display this year included a 1936 Austin Seven, a 1932 Austin Box Saloon, a 1961 Daimler Ferret Scout Car and modern day classic sports cars.
There was plenty to see for motorcycle fans too
There was also live musical entertainment from Itchy Fingers, plus refreshments and trade stands.
The organising committee will now prepare to begin planning for next year’s event.