Clinical finishing moves Leadenham HC Ladies up to third

Leadenham HC Ladies’ impressive season continued with a comfortable 3-0 win against Bourne Deeping to go third in the league.

The hosts came out on top of an end-to-end match thanks to the clinical finishing of their strikers.

Sophie Gretton slapped the ball home into the bottom corner following a speedy counter-attack and the game then settled.

Goalkeeper Susan Garrick made some cracking saves from a series of short corners, and as play moved back down the other end, Sally Darling scored one of the best goals of her career, reacting to a bouncing ball and volleying it cleanly into the net past a helpless keeper.

Abby Christen showed her quality yet again late on, skilfully dribbling through the defence before coolly slotting under the keeper.

Team: S. Garrick, M. Campbell, L. Jacometti, S. Ames, E. Talton, S. Croft, L. Jones, S. Walker (C), C. Wright, S. Darling, L. Walker, A. Wilkinson, S. Gretton, A. Christen.