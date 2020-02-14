Cranwell racer Jack Bell storms to top of winter championships

Motorcycle racer Jack Bell has been in winning form as his race schedule maintains a frenetic pace during winter.

The Cranwell racer stormed to his first victory in the 450 class just before Christmas and then followed that with another win in the pro class of the Champions Flat Track School series.

Jack Bell (right) on the Flat Track podium with winner Tom Neave and Steve Gurnhill EMN-201202-163915002

Bell returned to Mablethorpe beach the next day to claim second place on the CRF450 Honda, and fourth in the 250 class, and started the new year with a pair of second place finishes in both the 250 and 450 classes.

Two weeks later he returned to take first in the 250 class and second in the 450s, and after eight of the 12 rounds, the 16-year-old tops the leaderboard on 49 points, a full 25 points ahead of nearest challenger David Jackson.

There was a good entry for round four of the Pro Riders Flat Track School championship, at Glentham, near Market Rasen, which became a close battle between Bell and Honda Racing Superstock rider Tom Neave.

Both Bell and Neave won a race apiece, and the overall result came down to the final race of the day which turned out to be a classic.

Bell held the lead, but Neave pushed really hard, forcing the Cranwell rider into a small mistake.

This was enough for Neave to snatch the lead and claim a close win, and although the points were level, the Market Rasen-based rider was declared the overall winner.

“I had a great day at the Flat Track School and although Tom took the overall win I still lead the championship,” Bell said.

“I’d like to thank my loyal sponsors who continue to support me.”

Results: 1 Tom Neave, 2 Jack Bell, 3 Steve Gurnhill, 4 Franco Bourne, 5 Kier Armstrong, 6 Mark Johnson, 7 Lucca Allen, 8 Charlie Atkins.

Championship standings (after four rounds): 1 Jack Bell 62pts, 2 Franco Bourne 61pts, 3 Steve Gurnhill 44pts, 4 Kier Armstrong 33pts, 5 Tom Neave 20pts, 6 Tom Lay 20pts.

The next round takes place on Saturday, February 29.