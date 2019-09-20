Cranwell racer Jack Bell wins British motorcycling title

Teenage motorcycle racer Jack Bell has been crowned a national champion after winning the 2019 British Flat Track Youth Senior Championship.

The Cranwell rider remained unbeaten all day in the penultimate round of the season at Redcar to take the championship with one round of the series to spare.

“I had a great day at Redcar and am so happy to win the championship,” he said.

“I recorded a really good lap time of 15.598secs as well which makes it even more pleasing. Now I’m looking forward to my 450cc project.

“Thanks to all my sponsors who have made this possible - Aveland Electrical, Truelove Property, Lincs2motorcycles, Champions Flat Track School, Drains First, Shoei, Motul and everyone else that has helped me.”

Earlier in the summer season, Jack travelled over to the Isle of Man in July for a day of racing on the M2R pit bike with Motosyko at Jurby Karting Track.

Here he enjoyed a good day of racing, winning all of his races and was happy with his consistent lap times, improving on last year with lap times getting into the 55s.

Later in July Jack was in Wales for rounds four and five of the National Flat Track Championship.

He said: “I really enjoyed racing at my favourite track on the calendar (Ammanford) and although the track was in poor condition after all the rain, the racing was still fast and I managed to win all my heats on Saturday and Sunday.

“I was really happy to come away with two more overall wins and boost my championship lead even more!”

In August Jack was out on his CRF450 and the M2R pit bike at Scunthorpe where he won in both classes.

“I learned a lot on my 450 and was happy with the progress I made,” he added.

“I had some great battles throughout all my heat races and finished first overall.

“In the pit bike class I was unbeaten all day and took the overall win as well.

“Thanks to Anne and Richard Hollingsworth for a great meeting and thanks to Max Bartle and Bruce Webster for their help.”

Jack now turns his attention to the upcoming Mablethorpe Sand Racing season.