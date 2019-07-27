Disability sports club celebrates 15 years

A Sleaford sports club for disabled young people celebrated its 15th anniversary with a festival of fun and games.

Sleaford Laffletics Club was set up 15 years ago as a Saturday morning indoor sports and social club for people with all disabilities and is led by Thelma Smith, herself wheelchair-bound, along with fellow volunteers.

Sleaford firefighters present their donation to the Laffletics Club at their 15th anniversdary sports festival. EMN-190718-170438001

The sessions are all about having fun, learning new skills and keeping fit with like minded people.

Thelma explained: “We have coaches, but also a number of visiting coaches. We play football, cricket, netball, basketball, yoga and tennis. We also have outings to bowling, the panto, festivals, a Christmas party and lots more coming up.”

The celebration was staged at their usual Northgate Sports Hall venue, filled with fun, games and relays.

Thelma said the club is is doing really well, with 39 regular participants of all abilities, having begun with just six members.

15 year anniversary sports festival for Laffletics Sports Club. Sophie Commons with her dad Kevin Commons EMN-190715-232309001

Gemma Steele, a European Games gold medal-winning long distance cross country runner, was guest of honour who presented members with gifts of festival caps and wristbands (bought with community donations).

Thelma thanked Sleaford Lionesses who provided food and drinks, while Sleaford Lions sponsored the festival T-shirts.

Lionesses Shirley Whale presented volunteers with festival T-shirts too, funded by community donations.

Thelma thanked the army of volunteers on the day, including two women from Sainsbury’s who also donated water and cookies.

15 year anniversary sports festival for Laffletics Sports Club. Club members with L-R Gemma Steele - guest visitor, Thelma Smith, Brian Hawkins. Last 3 on front row. EMN-190715-232348001

Sleaford firefighters presented the club with £3,428 from their Christmas Santa collection. Four firefighters stayed and joined in the games, as team members.

Thelma added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has recently donated to our club. The monies will go a long way to ensure that we can continue to provide the sports and activities our members enjoy.”