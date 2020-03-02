Draw clinches promotion for Seconds XI

Leadenham Hockey Club Second XI won promotion at the first time of asking after a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Horncastle Hockey Club on Saturday.

The result preserved Leadenham’s seven-point lead over Horncastle at the top of East League Division 6NW (N), with third-placed Long Sutton a huge 28 points back.

Leadenham started brightly, but were unable to make their dominance pay.

A short corner was worked to Neil Ireland at the top of the D, but he was unable to find his way past the keeper.

Horncastle grew into the game and won a short corner of their own, but Leadenham’s defence stood firm to keep the ball out of the net.

The best chance of the second half fell to veteran front man, James Ireland, who did very well to latch on to a long ball at the right side of the D, but his first-time shot was saved by the keeper.

Some good work down the right then saw right-back Freddie Naylor work his way into the D and win Leadenham a penalty corner.

But this time, Neil Ireland’s strike from the corner was too high and a free hit was awarded.

The game between two sides challenging for top spot in the table finished goalless and was played in good spirit.

Team: S. Chambers, F. Naylor, A. Cade, J. Beardel, I. Gray, S. Darling (c), D. Case, T. Adams, N. Mountain, N. Ireland, J. Ireland, N. Playford, S. Gretton.