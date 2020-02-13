Ellie stars for Sleaford Triathlon Club at Rauceby Ripper

An intrepid six-strong from Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club braved Storm Ciara to take part in the Rauceby Ripper last weekend.

The race was held over a challenging eight-and-a-half to nine-mile multi-terrain course, covering trail, fields edges and road sections, starting within the grounds of Rauceby Hall and finishing back in South Rauceby.

Ellie Pocock (pictured, number 175) did superbly to finish as second woman and win her veterans category.

Considered as the season-opener for many of the club, the ‘home’ race drew a great turnout of Chris Wood, Jenny Smith-Wood, Rachel Pledge, Ellie Pocock, Nigel Johnson and Callum McPartlin, as well as their supporters who braved wet and windy conditions.

For more information about Tri3 Sleaford triathlon club, visit their website at www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.

They run regular adult and junior training sessions across all three disciplines and welcome all ages and abilities.