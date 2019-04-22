Emma goes the extra mile for mental health

Sleaford nurse Emma Winter is preparing to face her ultimate running challenges over the next three months, raising money for mental health charity, Mind, after overcoming her own anxiety and depression issues.

Emma, 42, explained: “This year I’m taking on three running challenges. The first was The Big Half which was on March 10 in London, the second being the Virgin London Marathon on April 28 and then finally in July I plan to take on the Race to the Stones, which is a 100km race, either completed in one go within 24 hours, or over two days - mine being the latter - stopping and camping overnight at the 50km halfway point.”

Sleaford nurse Emma Winter plans to run the London Marathon this year.

The registered nurse said: “I have chosen to raise funds for the mental health charity, Mind. As most of my friends and family know, I have a close connection to mental health issues both personally and professionally, and it is a subject that still has a great deal of stigma attached to it, something that needs changing.”

Emma said: “Over the years I have suffered with anxiety and depression and have been on and off anti-depressants so many times.

“Back in 2015 I had a relapse and the doctor suggested that I may need to be on medication long term. This was something that I didn’t want, so I started running, slowly and barely covering any distance at first, but my confidence grew.

“I joined Sleaford Town Runners as I wanted like-minded people to run with, to help with the anxiety attacks. They have been really supportive and have encouraged me to enter races and push myself.

“Running is now my therapy and keeps me off the medication, my running-inspired tattoo on my foot simply says ‘and the chaos within me found balance’.

“Since starting this challenge I have also been receiving regular personal training sessions with Siva at SA Training and he is sponsoring me with this great challenge.”

Emma has already raised over £800 towards her £1,000 target with more to come. Her fundraising page is: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/EmmaWinter7

She is also doing memory miles, and for a donation of £10 people can buy a mile and dedicate it to someone close to them who has been affected by mental health. These dedications will be honoured by ribbons attached to her charity running vest.

Emma said: “I am grateful for any donations received, as this spurs me on with the dreaded training over the next few months.”