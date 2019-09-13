Fulbeck race team aiming for podium at British GT finale

After a tough, but also rewarding debut season with their brand new McLaren 720S GT3, the Fulbeck-based Balfe Motorsport team are aiming for the top step at the seasn finale this weekend.

The British GT Championship title will be settled at the final round at Donington Park which puts added pressure on some of their rivals who are still in contention.

“We want to just go out there and win it, as we have been the nearly team for a few races now,” said driver Shaun Balfe.

“We haven’t reached our peak yet and we need to get it done.

“If we don’t finish fine, but we are going for it and have been unlucky with circumstances not to have had a win so far.

“We want to pay back McLaren and our own team for all their hard work and the fantastic job they have done, but it’s that one big trophy that’s still eluding us.”

But it’s not only the Balfe and co-driver Rob Bell in the GT3 car that have unfinished business.

Graham Johnson and Michael O’Brien are still lying second in the GT4 Pro-Am class with their Balfe-run McLaren.

“We can consolidate second in the class, but can still win it, too,” O’Brien explained.

But we need to execute our own race, so we might need to re-adjust during the race itself and just take it as it comes.

“We will be going for it though.

“I just want to win; ever since I started racing I have usually had a win at least once a season, but not this year so far.”

The action starts on Saturday with two one-hour free practice sessions, before qualifying during the afternoon.

Balfe is out with the GT4 AMs at 4.35pm, followed by Bell in the Pro’s, Johnson in the GT4 AMs and finally O’Brien in the GT4 Pro’s, each session being only 10 minutes.

The two-hour race is on Sunday at 1.15pm after a 10-minute morning warm-up at 9.10am.